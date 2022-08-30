 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets Live Online on August 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, SportsNet NY, and TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game won’t be available since it is on TBS.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $89.99------
SportsNet NY≥ $89.99---
TBS--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA, SportsNet NY, and TBS + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SportsNet NY and TBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY and TBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TBS + 15 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mets play the Dodgers in first of 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (89-38, first in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (82-47, first in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (2-1, 1.94 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (10-3, 3.38 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -136, Mets +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday to begin a three-game series.

New York is 43-20 at home and 82-47 overall. Mets hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 44-22 record in road games and an 89-38 record overall. The Dodgers are 69-17 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 17 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 85 RBI while hitting .264 for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 15-for-40 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 28 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs and 69 RBI while hitting .281 for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 17-for-44 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .305 batting average, 2.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (side), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

