MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on August 31, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Dodgers bring win streak into matchup with the Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers (90-38, first in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (82-48, first in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (13-2, 2.69 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (3-1, 2.15 ERA, .55 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -148, Dodgers +126; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers seek to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the New York Mets.

New York has an 82-48 record overall and a 43-21 record in home games. The Mets have the third-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .329.

Los Angeles has gone 45-22 on the road and 90-38 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .451 slugging percentage to lead MLB.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Dodgers are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff McNeil has a .320 batting average to rank 10th on the Mets, and has 34 doubles, a triple and seven home runs. Starling Marte is 12-for-36 with a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 29 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs and 69 RBI while hitting .282 for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 18-for-45 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .304 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (side), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)