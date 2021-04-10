MLB TV Guide: How to Stream New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins on April 10, 2021 Live Online: TV/Streaming

On Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins

When: Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and SportsNet NY

Stream: Watch with subscription to AT&T TV

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Florida – this is your only option to stream Marlins and Cardinals games on your local RSN all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

The Miami Marlins enter the matchup as losers of their last four games and it won’t get any easier against Mets ace Jacob deGrom.

The Mets finished 17-23 against NL East Division opponents in 2020. New York averaged 9.2 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 7 total triples last season. The Marlins went 21-19 in division games in 2020. Miami pitchers had a WHIP of 1.45 last season while striking out 7.5 hitters per game.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.