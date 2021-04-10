 Skip to Content
The Streamable
MLB TV Guide: How to Stream New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins on April 10, 2021 Live Online: TV/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins

Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida, which is available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Florida – this is your only option to stream Marlins and Cardinals games on your local RSN all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

The Miami Marlins enter the matchup as losers of their last four games and it won’t get any easier against Mets ace Jacob deGrom.

The Mets finished 17-23 against NL East Division opponents in 2020. New York averaged 9.2 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 7 total triples last season. The Marlins went 21-19 in division games in 2020. Miami pitchers had a WHIP of 1.45 last season while striking out 7.5 hitters per game.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Florida≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $84.99------
SportsNet NY≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and SportsNet NY + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 26 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.