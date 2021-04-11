How to Watch Mets vs. Marlins on April 11, 2021 Live Online: Streaming/TV Options
On Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins
- When: Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and SportsNet NY
- Stream: Watch with
In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida, which is available with a .
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Florida – this is your only option to stream Marlins and Cardinals games on your local RSN all year long.
How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV
- Click “” to activate the promotion
- Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
- You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
- After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
The Mets will send Marcus Stroman to the mound, after blowing a great performance yesterday after getting shutout by the Marlins 3-0.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Florida
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Florida
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SportsNet NY
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•