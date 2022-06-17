 Skip to Content
How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Live Online on June 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, June 17, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and SportsNet NY + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mets begin 4-game series with the Marlins

Miami Marlins (28-33, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (42-23, first in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD; Mets: Carlos Carrasco (7-2, 3.93 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Miami Marlins on Friday to open a four-game series.

New York has a 42-23 record overall and a 21-9 record in home games. Mets hitters have a collective .404 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the NL.

Miami is 28-33 overall and 13-19 in road games. The Marlins are 19-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff McNeil ranks sixth on the Mets with a .324 batting average, and has 15 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 16 walks and 32 RBI. Mark Canha is 10-for-32 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Jorge Soler has 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 29 RBI while hitting .217 for the Marlins. Garrett Cooper is 11-for-28 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .252 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .229 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tylor Megill: day-to-day (shoulder), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Pablo Lopez: day-to-day (wrist), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

