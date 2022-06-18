How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on June 18, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and WPIX, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on WPIX, which is available with Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mets meet the Marlins with 1-0 series lead

Miami Marlins (28-34, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (43-23, first in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (1-1, 4.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (4-2, 3.08 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -193, Marlins +165; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the Miami Marlins.

New York has a 22-9 record at home and a 43-23 record overall. The Mets have the top team batting average in the NL at .263.

Miami is 28-34 overall and 13-20 in road games. The Marlins are 17-8 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has nine doubles and 19 home runs for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 14-for-36 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Garrett Cooper has 15 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Marlins. Jazz Chisholm is 8-for-38 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .257 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Marlins: 6-4, .241 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jesus Aguilar: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)