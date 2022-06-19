MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on June 19, 2022: Streaming

On Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and WPIX, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on WPIX, which is available with Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mets host the Marlins, look to continue home win streak

Miami Marlins (28-35, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (44-23, first in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (6-2, 1.68 ERA, .96 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (5-4, 3.89 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -138, Marlins +118; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Miami Marlins trying to extend a three-game home winning streak.

New York has a 23-9 record in home games and a 44-23 record overall. Mets hitters have a collective .404 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the NL.

Miami has a 13-21 record in road games and a 28-35 record overall. The Marlins have gone 19-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff McNeil has a .324 batting average to rank sixth on the Mets, and has 15 doubles, a triple and four home runs. J.D. Davis is 9-for-30 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Garrett Cooper has 15 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Marlins. Jesus Aguilar is 9-for-33 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .235 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .216 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jesus Aguilar: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)