How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on June 20, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, June 20, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Game Preview: New York Mets and Miami Marlins play in game 4 of series

Miami Marlins (29-35, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (44-24, first in the NL East)

New York; Monday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (3-5, 5.87 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (3-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -170, Marlins +146; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets face the Miami Marlins, leading the series 2-1.

New York has a 23-10 record in home games and a 44-24 record overall. Mets hitters have a collective .333 on-base percentage, the best percentage in MLB play.

Miami is 14-21 on the road and 29-35 overall. The Marlins have a 20-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 19 home runs while slugging .548. Jeff McNeil is 14-for-34 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has eight doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 42 RBI for the Marlins. Jesus Aguilar is 8-for-29 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .244 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Marlins: 5-5, .214 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Mets: Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jesus Aguilar: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)