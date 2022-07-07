How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on July 7, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida). In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Alonso leads Mets against the Marlins following 4-hit game

Miami Marlins (39-41, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (51-31, first in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Daniel Castano (1-1, 2.42 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Mets: Trevor Williams (1-5, 4.34 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -166, Marlins +141; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Miami Marlins after Pete Alonso had four hits against the Reds on Wednesday.

New York is 51-31 overall and 26-13 at home. The Mets have the second-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .327.

Miami has gone 19-24 in road games and 39-41 overall. The Marlins have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .242.

Thursday’s game is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Mets hold a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso has 13 doubles and 22 home runs while hitting .281 for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 14-for-42 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Garrett Cooper has 20 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 38 RBI for the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz is 5-for-25 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .240 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by two runs

Marlins: 7-3, .226 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Mets: Chris Bassitt: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (pelvis), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (back), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)