How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on July 8, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 8, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mets bring 1-0 series lead over Marlins into game 2

Miami Marlins (39-42, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (52-31, first in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (5-4, 3.06 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -160, Marlins +137; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets face the Miami Marlins, leading the series 1-0.

New York is 52-31 overall and 27-13 at home. The Mets are 16-4 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Miami has a 39-42 record overall and a 19-25 record on the road. The Marlins are 25-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Friday is the ninth time these teams meet this season. The Mets have a 6-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 22 home runs, 33 walks and 69 RBI while hitting .277 for the Mets. Starling Marte is 16-for-39 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Garrett Cooper has a .308 batting average to rank fifth on the Marlins, and has 20 doubles, a triple and six home runs. Miguel Rojas is 10-for-29 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Marlins: 6-4, .216 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Chris Bassitt: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (pelvis), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (back), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)