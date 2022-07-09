MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on July 9, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida). In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY.





If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Game Preview: New York Mets host the Miami Marlins Saturday

Miami Marlins (40-42, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (52-32, first in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (1-3, 4.25 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (9-4, 4.64 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -178, Marlins +150; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

New York has a 27-14 record in home games and a 52-32 record overall. The Mets have the 10th-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .402.

Miami is 20-25 in road games and 40-42 overall. The Marlins have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .241.

The matchup Saturday is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Mets have a 6-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 35 extra base hits (13 doubles and 22 home runs). Brandon Nimmo is 11-for-41 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Garrett Cooper is fifth on the Marlins with a .307 batting average, and has 20 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 24 walks and 40 RBI. Miguel Rojas is 11-for-30 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Marlins: 7-3, .221 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Mets: Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (pelvis), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (back), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)