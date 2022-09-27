 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on September 27, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Alonso leads Mets against the Marlins following 4-hit performance

Miami Marlins (63-90, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (97-57, first in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (9-10, 3.88 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 162 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (15-6, 3.79 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 147 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -218, Marlins +179; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Miami Marlins after Pete Alonso had four hits against the Athletics on Sunday.

New York has a 97-57 record overall and a 50-26 record at home. The Mets have the second-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .333.

Miami has gone 31-44 on the road and 63-90 overall. The Marlins have a 37-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 18th time this season. The Mets are ahead 12-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso has 26 doubles and 39 home runs while hitting .270 for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 16-for-44 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 8-2, .272 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .260 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (hand), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (ankle), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (lat), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

