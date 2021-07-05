How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets Live Online Without Cable on July 5, 2021: TV Channels

On Monday, July 5, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (7-3, 1.87 ERA, .78 WHIP, 119 strikeouts) Mets: Tylor Megill (0-0, 4.82 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets +141, Brewers -161; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Milwaukee will play on Monday.

The Mets are 24-11 on their home turf. New York has slugged .369 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a .474 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Brewers have gone 25-16 away from home. Milwaukee’s lineup has 101 home runs this season, Avisail Garcia leads them with 15 homers.