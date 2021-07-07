How to Watch New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers Doubleheader Live Online Without Cable on July 7, 2021: TV Channels

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT and 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Milwaukee Brewers in a Doubleheader. The games are airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-5, 4.69 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Mets: Jacob deGrom

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers head to play the New York Mets on Wednesday.

The Mets are 25-11 in home games in 2020. The New York offense has compiled a .230 batting average as a team this season, Dominic Smith leads the team with a mark of .259.

The Brewers are 25-17 on the road. Milwaukee has a team on-base percentage of .307, led by Omar Narvaez with a mark of .394.

The Mets won the last meeting 4-2. Seth Lugo notched his second victory and Pete Alonso went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI for New York. Brandon Woodruff registered his fourth loss for Milwaukee.