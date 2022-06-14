 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on June 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------
SportsNet NY≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and SportsNet NY + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mets play the Brewers in first of 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (34-28, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (40-22, first in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-6, 3.92 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (4-4, 4.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -151, Brewers +130; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets begin a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

New York is 40-22 overall and 19-8 in home games. Mets hitters have a collective .335 on-base percentage, the top percentage in the NL.

Milwaukee is 34-28 overall and 19-16 in road games. The Brewers have a 22-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff McNeil has a .320 batting average to rank seventh on the Mets, and has 14 doubles, a triple and three home runs. Eduardo Escobar is 13-for-40 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has 14 doubles and 10 home runs for the Brewers. Andrew McCutchen is 12-for-39 with a double, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .249 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Brewers: 2-8, .217 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Luis Urias: day-to-day (hamstring), Kolten Wong: 10-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (groin), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

