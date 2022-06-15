MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets Live Online on June 15, 2022: Streaming

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, SportsNet NY, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers game won't be available since it is on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mets host the Brewers on home winning streak

Milwaukee Brewers (34-29, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (41-22, first in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (3-4, 2.48 ERA, .96 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (3-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -123, Mets +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep their nine-game home win streak intact when they take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

New York has a 41-22 record overall and a 20-8 record at home. The Mets have a 10-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Milwaukee has a 19-17 record in road games and a 34-29 record overall. The Brewers have the ninth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.74.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 27 extra base hits (nine doubles and 18 home runs). Eduardo Escobar is 13-for-40 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 38 RBI for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 3-for-24 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .263 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by five runs

Brewers: 1-9, .202 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Kolten Wong: 10-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (groin), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)