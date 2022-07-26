How to Watch New York Yankees vs. New York Mets Live Online on July 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, SportsNet NY, and TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. New York Yankees

In New York, the Yankees telecast is streaming on YES Network. This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

For Mets fans, you can watch the game on SNY, which is also available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It is also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

For those outside of the New York market, you can watch on TBS, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Mets vs. New York Yankees game won’t be available since it is on TBS.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Trevino leads Yankees against the Mets after 4-hit performance

New York Yankees (66-31, first in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (59-37, first in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.24 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -111, Yankees -108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take on the New York Mets after Jose Trevino had four hits against the Orioles on Sunday.

New York has a 29-17 record at home and a 59-37 record overall. The Mets have a 25-9 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

New York has a 29-19 record on the road and a 66-31 record overall. The Yankees have gone 20-12 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 17 doubles and 25 home runs while hitting .274 for the Mets. Eduardo Escobar is 9-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 16 doubles and 37 home runs for the Yankees. DJ LeMahieu is 15-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .227 batting average, 2.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .258 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Aaron Hicks: day-to-day (cramping), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)