MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Mets vs. New York Yankees Live Online on July 27, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. New York Yankees

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network. This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Mets and New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Mets vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mets face the Yankees leading series 1-0

New York Yankees (66-32, first in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (60-37, first in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (0-1, 15.00 ERA, 2.33 WHIP, two strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (6-2, 2.28 ERA, .89 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -171, Yankees +144; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets lead 1-0 in a two-game series with the New York Yankees.

New York is 60-37 overall and 30-17 in home games. The Mets have the third-ranked team batting average in the NL at .252.

New York is 66-32 overall and 29-20 on the road. The Yankees have the second-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.17.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 14 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 66 RBI while hitting .250 for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 13-for-37 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

DJ LeMahieu has 15 doubles, nine home runs and 39 RBI for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 17-for-38 with two doubles and eight home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .230 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Yankees: 4-6, .266 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)