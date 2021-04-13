How to Watch Mets vs. Phillies Live Stream on April 13, 2021: TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, SportsNet NY, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBCSP overflow channel, while in New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which are available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Chase Anderson will pitch for the Phillies, while Taijuan Walker starts for the Mets.

The Mets went 17-23 in division games in 2020. New York averaged 9.2 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game last season.

The Phillies went 21-19 in division games in 2020. Philadelphia pitchers had a WHIP of 1.48 last season while striking out 8.9 hitters per game.

