MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Mets vs. Phillies Live Stream on April 15, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBCSP overflow channel, while in New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which are available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia and SportsNet NY + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia and SportsNet NY + 26 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia and SportsNet NY + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 35 Top Cable Channels

