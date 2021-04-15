MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Mets vs. Phillies Live Stream on April 15, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options
On Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies
- When: Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia and SportsNet NY
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBCSP overflow channel, while in New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which are available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
