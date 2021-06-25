MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Doubleheader Live Online on June 25, 2021

On Friday, June 25, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Philadelphia Phillies. The Doubleheader is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In New York the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (5-4, 4.22 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) Mets: Taijuan Walker (6-3, 2.42 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Mets are 16-13 against NL East opponents. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .306, led by Pete Alonso with a mark of .332.

The Phillies have gone 17-19 against division opponents. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .310 this season, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .381.