MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online Without Cable on June 26, 2021: TV Schedule

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In New York the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-6, 4.39 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) Mets: Jacob deGrom (7-2, .50 ERA, .51 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -264, Phillies +220; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Rhys Hoskins and the Phillies will take on the Mets Saturday.

The Mets are 17-14 against teams from the NL East. The New York pitching staff averages 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, Jacob deGrom leads them with a mark of 14.6.

The Phillies are 18-20 in division play. Philadelphia’s lineup has 79 home runs this season, Rhys Hoskins leads them with 16 homers.

The Phillies won the last meeting 2-1. Archie Bradley earned his third victory and Bryce Harper went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Sean Reid-Foley took his first loss for New York.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia and SportsNet NY + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia and SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia and SportsNet NY + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 35 Top Cable Channels

The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

