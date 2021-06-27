How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Live Online Without Cable on June 27, 2021: TV/Streaming

On Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In New York the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (5-4, 2.36 ERA, .97 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-5, 2.32 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -128, Phillies +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Philadelphia will play on Sunday.

The Mets are 18-14 against opponents from the NL East. New York has hit 69 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads them with 11, averaging one every 19.8 at-bats.

The Phillies are 18-21 against teams from the NL East. Philadelphia has slugged .387 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a .492 slugging percentage, including 21 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Mets won the last meeting 4-3. Edwin Diaz secured his second victory and Kevin Pillar went 2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Hector Neris registered his fifth loss for Philadelphia.