How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Game Live Online on April 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, April 29, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In New York the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Phillies bring win streak into game against the Mets

Philadelphia Phillies (10-10, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (14-5, first in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (1-2, 3.74 ERA, .88 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Mets: Tylor Megill (3-0, 2.35 ERA, .91 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -116, Phillies -104; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to extend a four-game win streak with a victory against the New York Mets.

New York has gone 5-2 in home games and 14-5 overall. Mets hitters have a collective .389 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the NL.

Philadelphia has an 8-5 record in home games and a 10-10 record overall. The Phillies have gone 1-3 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor leads New York with four home runs while slugging .493. Brandon Nimmo is 6-for-27 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 RBI for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 6-for-31 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 8-2, .254 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Mets: J.D. Davis: day-to-day (left ankle), Taijuan Walker: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)