How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Live Online on April 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on WCAU, SportsNet NY, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In New York the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on WCAU, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Outside those markets, the game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies game won’t be available since it is on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mets meet the Phillies with 1-0 series lead

Philadelphia Phillies (10-11, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (15-5, first in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (2-1, 3.47 ERA, .99 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -124, Phillies +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Philadelphia Phillies, leading the series 1-0.

New York has a 6-2 record in home games and a 15-5 record overall. The Mets rank eighth in the NL with 18 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

Philadelphia has gone 8-5 at home and 10-11 overall. The Phillies are 5-3 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Mets have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starling Marte has two doubles and two home runs for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 7-for-30 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper has three home runs, seven walks and 14 RBI while hitting .266 for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 11-for-35 with a double, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 8-2, .264 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Mets: J.D. Davis: day-to-day (left ankle), Taijuan Walker: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)