MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Game Live Online on May 1, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In New York, Philadelphia, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mets take on the Phillies in series rubber match

Philadelphia Phillies (11-11, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (15-6, first in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (1-1, 4.12 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (3-0, 1.80 ERA, .76 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -185, Phillies +159; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

New York has a 15-6 record overall and a 6-3 record in home games. The Mets are 7-1 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Philadelphia has gone 8-5 at home and 11-11 overall. The Phillies have a 1-3 record in games decided by one run.

The teams square off Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Mets are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has four doubles and four home runs for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 11-for-38 with a home run over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber ranks second on the Phillies with eight extra base hits (three doubles and five home runs). Odubel Herrera is 7-for-18 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .254 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .235 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Sean Reid-Foley: day-to-day (arm), J.D. Davis: day-to-day (left ankle), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

