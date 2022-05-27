 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on May 27, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, May 27, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and WPIX, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In New York the game is streaming on WPIX, which is available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on YouTube TV. While in Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Philadelphia----
WPIX (The CW)-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mets begin 3-game series with the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (21-24, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (29-17, first in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Bailey Falter (0-0); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (4-1, 3.50 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -142, Phillies +120; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets start a three-game series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

New York has gone 13-8 in home games and 29-17 overall. The Mets have gone 20-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Philadelphia is 10-11 on the road and 21-24 overall. The Phillies have a 15-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday’s game is the 10th meeting between these teams this season. The Mets are up 6-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has eight home runs, 21 walks and 33 RBI while hitting .250 for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 14-for-39 with five doubles, a home run and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper has 17 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Phillies. Jean Segura is 9-for-39 with a double over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .292 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .228 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jeff McNeil: day-to-day (left knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.