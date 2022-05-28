How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Live Online on May 28, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

On Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies

When: Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In New York, Philadelphia, and most of the East Coast, the game is streaming on FOX, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV (select markets), Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies game won’t be available since it is on FOX.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mets host the Phillies on 3-game home win streak

Philadelphia Phillies (21-25, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (30-17, first in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (1-3, 4.14 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (2-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -126, Phillies +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they play the Philadelphia Phillies.

New York has a 14-8 record in home games and a 30-17 record overall. Mets hitters are batting a collective .261, the second-best team batting average in MLB play.

Philadelphia has a 10-12 record in road games and a 21-25 record overall. The Phillies have a 15-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Mets have a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has eight doubles and 12 home runs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 12-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper has 17 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs while hitting .313 for the Phillies. Garrett Stubbs is 4-for-9 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .297 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .237 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Mets: Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)