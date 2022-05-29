MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on May 29, 2022: Streaming

On Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies

When: Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In New York, Philadelphia, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mets host the Phillies on home winning streak

Philadelphia Phillies (21-26, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (31-17, first in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (3-3, 3.38 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (4-2, 3.91 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -115, Phillies -104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Philadelphia Phillies aiming to continue a four-game home winning streak.

New York has a 31-17 record overall and a 15-8 record in home games. The Mets have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.75.

Philadelphia has a 21-26 record overall and a 10-13 record on the road. The Phillies have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .407.

The teams match up Sunday for the 12th time this season. The Mets lead the season series 8-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff McNeil has a .319 batting average to rank fifth on the Mets, and has 13 doubles, a triple and three home runs. Pete Alonso is 15-for-39 with four home runs and 17 RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 28 extra base hits (17 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs). Garrett Stubbs is 4-for-9 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .314 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Phillies: 3-7, .239 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)