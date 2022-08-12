How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on August 12, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, August 12, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+.

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In New York, Philadelphia, and Nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

During the 2022 MLB season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mets open 3-game series at home against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (62-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-39, first in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA, .90 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -200, Phillies +167; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Philadelphia Phillies to open a three-game series.

New York is 73-39 overall and 38-18 in home games. Mets hitters are batting a collective .260, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Philadelphia has gone 30-23 in road games and 62-49 overall. The Phillies are fifth in MLB play with 148 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Friday’s game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The Mets are up 9-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 29 home runs while slugging .542. Jeff McNeil is 14-for-37 with five doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 16 doubles, 34 home runs and 69 RBI for the Phillies. Rhys Hoskins is 7-for-33 with a double, four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 8-2, .298 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Phillies: 8-2, .284 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Kyle Schwarber: day-to-day (undisclosed), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)