MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Live Online on August 13, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on WCAU and WPIX, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets meet in game 2 of series

Philadelphia Phillies (63-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-40, first in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-8, 3.17 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (1-0, 2.53 ERA, .47 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -197, Phillies +164; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the New York Mets.

New York has a 38-19 record at home and a 73-40 record overall. The Mets have the second-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .331.

Philadelphia is 31-23 on the road and 63-49 overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .313 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the 14th time this season. The Mets are ahead 9-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff McNeil is ninth on the Mets with a .306 batting average, and has 26 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 24 walks and 46 RBI. Francisco Lindor is 13-for-35 with a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 34 home runs, 59 walks and 69 RBI while hitting .211 for the Phillies. Bryson Stott is 12-for-33 with two doubles, a triple and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 8-2, .295 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Phillies: 8-2, .263 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jeff McNeil: day-to-day (hand), Eduardo Escobar: day-to-day (side), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Kyle Schwarber: day-to-day (calf), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

