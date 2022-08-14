MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on August 14, 2022: Viewing Options

On Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and WPIX, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In New York the game is streaming on WPIX, which is available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on YouTube TV. While in Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mets and Phillies square off with series tied 1-1

Philadelphia Phillies (63-50, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (74-40, first in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (11-5, 2.63 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (9-7, 3.39 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -138, Phillies +117; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

New York has a 39-19 record at home and a 74-40 record overall. The Mets have the second-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .330.

Philadelphia has a 31-24 record on the road and a 63-50 record overall. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .248, which ranks sixth in the NL.

The teams square off Sunday for the 15th time this season. The Mets are ahead 10-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starling Marte has 20 doubles, four triples and 12 home runs for the Mets. Tyler Naquin is 7-for-22 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 16 doubles and 34 home runs for the Phillies. Bryson Stott is 12-for-33 with two doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 8-2, .277 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Phillies: 8-2, .261 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Eduardo Escobar: day-to-day (side), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)