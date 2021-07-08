MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Mets Live Online Without Cable on July 8, 2021: TV Channels
On Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
- When: Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and SportsNet NY
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In New York the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-8, 4.09 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-3, 2.44 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)
LINE: Mets -195, Pirates +175; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: New York and Pittsburgh will play on Thursday.
The Mets are 26-12 in home games in 2020. New York has hit 80 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads the club with 15, averaging one every 17.1 at-bats.
The Pirates are 13-29 on the road. Pittsburgh’s lineup has 67 home runs this season, Bryan Reynolds leads them with 15 homers.
