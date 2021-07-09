How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Mets Live Online Without Cable on July 9, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 9, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In New York the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: TBD Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-6, 2.60 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Pittsburgh will face off on Friday.

The Mets are 26-12 in home games in 2020. The New York pitching staff averages 10 strikeouts per nine innings, Jacob deGrom leads them with a mark of 14.3.

The Pirates have gone 13-29 away from home. Pittsburgh has slugged .356 this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .520.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 15 home runs and has 45 RBI.

Adam Frazier leads the Pirates with 108 hits and is batting .323.