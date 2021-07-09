How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Mets Live Online Without Cable on July 9, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming
On Friday, July 9, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
- When: Friday, July 9, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and SportsNet NY
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In New York the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: TBD Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-6, 2.60 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)
BOTTOM LINE: New York and Pittsburgh will face off on Friday.
The Mets are 26-12 in home games in 2020. The New York pitching staff averages 10 strikeouts per nine innings, Jacob deGrom leads them with a mark of 14.3.
The Pirates have gone 13-29 away from home. Pittsburgh has slugged .356 this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .520.
TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 15 home runs and has 45 RBI.
Adam Frazier leads the Pirates with 108 hits and is batting .323.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SportsNet NY
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•