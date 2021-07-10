How to Watch New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Doubleheader Live Online Without Cable on July 10, 2021: Live Stream

On Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Doubleheader is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In New York the games are streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Pittsburgh, the doubleheader is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Tyler Anderson (4-8, 4.48 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-6, 2.60 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -195, Pirates +167; over/under is 5 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Pittsburgh will play on Saturday.

The Mets are 27-12 in home games in 2020. New York is hitting a collective batting average of .230 this season, led by Pete Alonso with an average of .257.

The Pirates are 13-30 on the road. Pittsburgh has slugged .357 this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .513.

The Mets won the last meeting 13-4. Aaron Loup earned his third victory and Francisco Lindor went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI for New York. JT Brubaker registered his ninth loss for Pittsburgh.