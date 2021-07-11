MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Mets Live Online Without Cable on July 11, 2021: Streaming

On Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In New York the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chase De Jong (1-3, 5.08 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Mets: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Bryan Reynolds and the Pirates will take on the Mets Sunday.

The Mets are 28-13 on their home turf. The New York offense has compiled a .231 batting average as a team this season, Dominic Smith leads the team with a mark of .255.

The Pirates have gone 14-31 away from home. Pittsburgh has slugged .359 this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .521.

The Mets won the last meeting 4-2. Jeurys Familia earned his fourth victory and Pete Alonso went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Max Kranick registered his first loss for Pittsburgh.