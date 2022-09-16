How to Watch New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on September 16, 2022: Streaming Options

On Friday, September 16, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and WPIX, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In New York the game is streaming on WPIX, which is available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on YouTube TV. While in Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mets play the Pirates leading series 1-0

Pittsburgh Pirates (55-89, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (90-55, first in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (5-10, 4.01 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (11-4, 3.48 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -264, Pirates +215; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

New York has gone 47-26 in home games and 90-55 overall. Mets pitchers have a collective 3.54 ERA, which ranks third in the NL.

Pittsburgh is 55-89 overall and 27-46 on the road. The Pirates are ninth in the NL with 145 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Mets have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo has 28 doubles, six triples, 14 home runs and 53 RBI for the Mets. Eduardo Escobar is 16-for-41 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with a .259 batting average, and has 15 doubles, four triples, 23 home runs, 50 walks and 54 RBI. Oneil Cruz is 10-for-38 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .287 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .248 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Mets: Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (hand), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (side), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: JT Brubaker: day-to-day (lat), Kevin Newman: day-to-day (undisclosed), Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)