MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on September 18, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and WPIX, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In New York the game is streaming on WPIX, which is available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on YouTube TV. While in Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mets host the Pirates on home winning streak

Pittsburgh Pirates (55-91, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (92-55, first in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (3-2, 3.34 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (5-2, 2.01 ERA, .57 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -461, Pirates +353; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Pittsburgh Pirates trying to extend a three-game home winning streak.

New York is 49-26 in home games and 92-55 overall. Mets hitters have a collective .410 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the NL.

Pittsburgh has a 55-91 record overall and a 27-48 record in road games. The Pirates have a 38-12 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Mets are up 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff McNeil ranks 10th on the Mets with a .317 batting average, and has 37 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 33 walks and 57 RBI. Eduardo Escobar is 16-for-39 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Ke’Bryan Hayes has 22 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .244 for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 12-for-42 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .280 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Mets: Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (hand), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (side), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: JT Brubaker: day-to-day (lat), Kevin Newman: day-to-day (undisclosed), Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)