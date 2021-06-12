How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets Live Online on June 12, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (4-5, 2.47 ERA, .82 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Mets: Marcus Stroman (5-4, 2.41 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets +115, Padres -133; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Mets are 16-5 on their home turf. New York has slugged .379 this season. Pete Alonso leads the club with a .491 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Padres are 16-14 on the road. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .313, good for fourth in the National League. Tommy Pham leads the lineup with a mark of .357.

The Mets won the last meeting 3-2. Jacob deGrom earned his sixth victory and Billy McKinney went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI for New York. Blake Snell registered his third loss for San Diego.