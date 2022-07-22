How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets Live Online on July 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 22, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mets start 3-game series at home against the Padres

San Diego Padres (52-42, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (58-35, first in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (8-4, 3.41 ERA, .99 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (6-1, 2.22 ERA, .88 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -182, Padres +155; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the San Diego Padres to begin a three-game series.

New York is 58-35 overall and 28-15 in home games. The Mets have the sixth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.64.

San Diego has gone 27-21 on the road and 52-42 overall. Padres hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 15 doubles and 24 home runs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 13-for-43 with a double, a triple, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has a .303 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 19 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs. Jake Cronenworth is 10-for-37 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .205 batting average, 2.13 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Padres: 4-6, .242 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)