How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on July 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the San Diego Padres.

New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres

Can you stream New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Padres visit the Mets in Second Game of Set

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets

New York; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (1-5, 5.22 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (7-6, 3.71 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -151, Padres +128; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

New York had a 77-85 record overall and a 47-34 record at home last season. The Mets pitching staff had a collective 3.90 ERA while averaging 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

San Diego had a 79-83 record overall and a 34-47 record on the road last season. The Padres slugged .401 with a .321 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Mets: Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)