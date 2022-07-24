MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets Live Online on July 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres

When: Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In New York, San Diego, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mets host the Padres on home losing streak

San Diego Padres (54-42, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (58-37, first in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.42 ERA, .97 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (10-4, 4.27 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -119, Padres -100; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the San Diego Padres looking to end a three-game home skid.

New York has gone 28-17 at home and 58-37 overall. The Mets have a 24-9 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Diego has a 54-42 record overall and a 29-21 record in road games. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.71 ERA, which ranks eighth in the majors.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Padres are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 24 home runs, 34 walks and 78 RBI while hitting .271 for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 12-for-42 with a double, a triple, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 16 home runs, 38 walks and 53 RBI while hitting .298 for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 9-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .211 batting average, 1.86 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Padres: 5-5, .241 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (biceps), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)