How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets NL Wild Card Game 2 Live Online on October 8, 2022: Start Time, TV Channel, Live Stream Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres

In New York, San Diego, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Padres try to sweep 2-game series against the Mets

San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. New York Mets (101-61, second in the NL East during the regular season)

New York; Saturday, 7:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (8-10, 3.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 171 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (5-4, 3.08 ERA, .73 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -137, Padres +139; over/under is 6 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and the New York Mets play on Saturday in the second game of a two-game series. The Padres won the first, 7-1.

New York has a 101-61 record overall and a 54-27 record at home. Mets hitters have a collective .412 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the NL.

San Diego is 45-36 on the road and 89-73 overall. The Padres are 62-26 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Saturday’s game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Padres are up 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo has 30 doubles, seven triples, 16 home runs and 64 RBI for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 16-for-37 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has 32 home runs, 63 walks and 102 RBI while hitting .298 for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 11-for-33 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .279 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Padres: 5-5, .242 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (illness), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

