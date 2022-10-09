MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets NL Wild Card Game 3 Live Online on October 9, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres

When: Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

In New York, San Diego, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mets host the Padres in decisive NL Wild Card Series Game 3

San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. New York Mets (101-61, second in the NL East during the regular season)

New York; Sunday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 2.93 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 184 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (15-9, 3.42 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 167 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -137, Padres +116; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the San Diego Padres on Sunday in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series. The series is tied 1-1, and the winner moves on to the NLDS.

New York is 54-27 in home games and 101-61 overall. Mets hitters have a collective .332 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

San Diego has gone 45-36 in road games and 89-73 overall. The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.82.

The teams meet Sunday for the ninth time this season. The Padres are up 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 25 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 107 RBI while hitting .270 for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 16-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has 37 doubles, a triple and 32 home runs while hitting .298 for the Padres. Wil Myers is 5-for-20 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .262 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Padres: 4-6, .244 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Mets: Joely Rodriguez: day-to-day (shoulder), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (illness), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Can you stream New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

