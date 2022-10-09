 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets NL Wild Card Game 3 Live Online on October 9, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres

In New York, San Diego, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

The least expensive way is to watch with a a subscription to Sling TV's Orange Plan, which you can get for just $17.50 for your first month.

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mets host the Padres in decisive NL Wild Card Series Game 3

San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. New York Mets (101-61, second in the NL East during the regular season)

New York; Sunday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 2.93 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 184 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (15-9, 3.42 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 167 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -137, Padres +116; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the San Diego Padres on Sunday in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series. The series is tied 1-1, and the winner moves on to the NLDS.

New York is 54-27 in home games and 101-61 overall. Mets hitters have a collective .332 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

San Diego has gone 45-36 in road games and 89-73 overall. The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.82.

The teams meet Sunday for the ninth time this season. The Padres are up 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 25 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 107 RBI while hitting .270 for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 16-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has 37 doubles, a triple and 32 home runs while hitting .298 for the Padres. Wil Myers is 5-for-20 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .262 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Padres: 4-6, .244 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Mets: Joely Rodriguez: day-to-day (shoulder), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (illness), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Can you stream New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.