How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online Without Cable on August 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants

In New York the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Sammy Long (1-1, 5.72 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Mets: Tylor Megill (1-2, 3.21 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -116, Giants -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kris Bryant and the Giants will take on the Mets Tuesday.

The Mets are 36-23 on their home turf. The New York pitching staff averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, Marcus Stroman leads them with a mark of 8.

The Giants are 38-25 in road games. San Francisco has slugged .437 this season. Brandon Crawford leads the team with a mark of .532.

The Mets won the last meeting 6-2. Jeurys Familia earned his seventh victory and Kevin Pillar went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI for New York. Tyler Chatwood took his third loss for San Francisco.