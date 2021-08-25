 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets Live Online Without Cable on August 25, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants

In New York the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Johnny Cueto (7-6, 0.00 ERA) Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-8, 3.86 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -112, Giants -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and San Francisco will meet on Wednesday.

The Mets are 36-24 on their home turf. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .308, led by Michael Conforto with a mark of .338.

The Giants are 39-25 on the road. San Francisco has a collective on-base percentage of .321, led by Buster Posey with a mark of .401.

The Giants won the last meeting 8-0. Sammy Long earned his second victory and Brandon Belt went 4-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI for San Francisco. Tylor Megill registered his third loss for New York.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and SportsNet NY + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and SportsNet NY + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and SportsNet NY + 31 Top Cable Channels

