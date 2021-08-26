 Skip to Content
How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets Live Online Without Cable on August 26, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants

In New York the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (10-4, 4.11 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-2, 8.82 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets +111, Giants -130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kris Bryant and the Giants will take on the Mets Thursday.

The Mets are 36-25 on their home turf. New York has hit 130 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads the club with 28, averaging one every 15.1 at-bats.

The Giants are 40-25 on the road. San Francisco is slugging .438 as a unit. Brandon Crawford leads the team with a slugging percentage of .530.

The Giants won the last meeting 3-2. Tony Watson earned his fifth victory and Kris Bryant went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for San Francisco. Taijuan Walker registered his ninth loss for New York.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $84.99---
SportsNet NY≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and SportsNet NY + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and SportsNet NY + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and SportsNet NY + 31 Top Cable Channels

