How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets Game Live Online on April 18, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, April 18, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants

In New York the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $89.99---
SportsNet NY≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and SportsNet NY + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and SportsNet NY + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Giants visit the Mets to begin 4-game series

San Francisco Giants (6-2) vs. New York Mets (6-3)

New York; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Mets: Tylor Megill (2-0, .00 ERA, .58 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -123, Giants +103; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the San Francisco Giants to open a four-game series.

New York had a 77-85 record overall and a 47-34 record at home last season. The Mets pitching staff averaged 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.1 runs per game in the 2021 season.

San Francisco went 107-55 overall and 53-28 on the road last season. The Giants scored five runs per game while giving up 3.7 last season.

INJURIES: Mets: Brandon Nimmo: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Mark Canha: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Taijuan Walker: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Reed: 10-Day IL (side), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

