How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets Game Live Online on April 20, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants

Can you stream New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mets host the Giants, try to extend home win streak

San Francisco Giants (6-4) vs. New York Mets (8-3)

New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (1-0, 1.50 ERA, .75 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (2-0, .75 ERA, .67 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -113, Mets -106; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they play the San Francisco Giants.

New York went 77-85 overall and 47-34 at home a season ago. The Mets slugged .391 as a team last season with 2.6 extra base hits per game.

San Francisco had a 107-55 record overall and a 53-28 record in road games last season. The Giants averaged 8.4 hits per game last season while batting a collective .249 and slugging .440.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor leads the Mets with three home runs while slugging .634. Eduardo Escobar is 9-for-31 with four doubles, a triple and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Brandon Belt has a double and two home runs for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 8-for-37 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .230 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Giants: 6-4, .214 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Mark Canha: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Taijuan Walker: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Reed: 10-Day IL (side), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Alex Cobb: 10-Day IL (groin), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)