How to Watch New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on May 13, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, May 13, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners

In New York the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mariners visit the Mets to start 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (14-18, third in the AL West) vs. New York Mets (22-11, first in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-4, 3.91 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (4-1, 2.92 ERA, .95 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -221, Mariners +182; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Seattle Mariners on Friday to open a three-game series.

New York has a 9-5 record at home and a 22-11 record overall. Mets hitters are batting a collective .253, the third-best team batting average in MLB play.

Seattle is 14-18 overall and 9-7 at home. The Mariners have hit 31 total home runs to rank 10th in the majors.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has five doubles, eight home runs and 28 RBI for the Mets. Mark Canha is 7-for-28 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Ty France has five home runs, 11 walks and 24 RBI while hitting .325 for the Mariners. Adam Frazier is 11-for-34 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by one run

Mariners: 2-8, .208 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (tricep), Sean Reid-Foley: 10-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: J.P. Crawford: day-to-day (back), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Festa: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee)